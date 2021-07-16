Everything we know about Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer's family Izzie is one of the show's best-loved presenters

Presenter and antiques expert Izzie Balmer is back on the road with co-star Charles Ross for another fascinating episode of BBC One's Antiques Road Trip.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer's incredible hidden talent revealed

But what do you know about the 31-year-old TV star's life away from the show? From her parents to her relationship status, find out everything you need to know about Izzie's family here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals she broke rules on set

Is Izzie Balmer married?

Izzie likes to keep her cards close to her chest when it comes to her love life. While there's nothing on her social media profiles to suggest that she's married or dating anyone, she may just prefer to keep her relationship status private. What we do know is that she currently lives and works in Bristol. When she's not appearing on the Antiques Road Trip, she can be found at the Wessex Auction rooms where she is head valuer.

Izzie currently lives in Bristol

Who is in Izzie Balmer's family?

Izzie is incredibly close to her family. She grew up in Quarndon, Derby, with her parents, Sheila and Toby, and younger brother Hugh, 29.

It's actually Izzie's mum who got her into antiques. After graduating from university, she found herself living back at home with her parents and on the hunt for a job, her mum suggested she do some work experience at a local auction house, and after a fortnight of interning, she was offered a full-time job.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip: meet the presenters' partners

MORE: Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer talks downside of career

It ignited a passion for antiques in Izzie, and she went on to study at Birmingham's School of Jewellery, where she studied for a gemmology diploma and a diamond diploma.

Izzie and her family

"I kind of fell into this job but I absolutely love it," she told Bristol Post in 2019. "I have always loved jewellery and been a fan of sparkly things, like most girls. I cannot think of anything I would rather do."

MORE: Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Charlie Ross’ family here

However, Izzie's first venture into television happened when she stood in for her boss, who was supposed to be auctioneering on Bargain Hunt. She then appeared on Flog It! and caught the eyes of BBC bosses, who cast her as co-presenter of another BBC daytime show called Street Auction.

After wowing audiences, she was invited to join the cast of Antiques Road Trip and hunt for the best antiques the country has to offer alongside the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.