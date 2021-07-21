Who is Craig Revel Horwood's ex-wife Jane Horwood? The Strictly judge tied the knot for the first time in 1990

There may be a while to wait until Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, but in the meantime, viewers can enjoy seeing Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli in ITV's latest travel show, Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trip.

The series sees the dynamic duo come together for a series of unforgettable journeys across Britain.

But did you know that that Australian-born star Craig was previously married? Find out everything you need to know about Craig's ex-wife Jane and their marriage here…

Before coming out as gay, Craig was married to Welsh-born Jane Harwood. The pair met when they shared a house in London together during Craig's stint in the West End show Miss Saigon.

After growing close, the two tied the knot in 1990, when Craig was 25 and Jane was 30. In his autobiography, All Balls and Glitter: My Life, Craig opened up about their relationship, writing: "At the beginning of 1990, Jane and I became an item. I loved her zany qualities, her appreciation for the arts, her outgoing nature, her ability to converse with anybody, her strength, her passion – even her Welsh accent."

Craig and Jane were married for two years between 1990 and 1992

Opening up about his sexuality, he added: "I was both gay and straight, so being bisexual, it wasn't a big issue for me or for her. We were two people who loved each other, coming together and wanting to have kids before it was too late."

The couple got hitched after Craig spontaneously popped the question. "Eventually, I decided I was in love with Jane and, in a rash moment, I asked her to marry me," he recalled. However, their marriage didn't last long, and just two years later, in 1992, they split after Jane began an affair with another man.

Craig Revel Horwood and his fiance Jonathan Myring

While the Strictly judge vowed to remain single after their divorce, he found love again with horticulturist Jonathan Myring. The couple, who met on Tinder, announced their engagement in April 2020 and recently revealed their plans to wed in 2023.

Speaking to The Mirror, Craig said of the relationship: "Things are definitely different this time. I could never really see myself remarrying, but this feels right. It feels like the right time, and I fancy sharing my life, and the rest of my life, with Jonathan."

Meanwhile, according to Craig, Jane has since remarried and has a son. The pair are reportedly still on good terms and see each other regularly.

