Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp's husband

Presenter and antiques expert Natasha Raskin Sharp is back on the road with co-star Steven Moore for another fun-filled episode of BBC One's Antiques Road Trip.

But away from her work on television Natasha can be found at home in Glasgow with her husband. Want to know more? Keep reading…

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals she broke rules on set

Natasha, 35, has been married to husband Joe Sharp for five years. The pair tied the knot in 2016 in a small ceremony in Scotland after striking up a romance behind the scenes of the BBC daytime show where Joe works as a producer and director.

Joe's, whose surname Natasha took upon marrying, other producing and directing credits include The Great Hotel Escape and The Big Painting Challenge.

Natasha is a familiar face to TV viewers

Although the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Natasha did give a rare insight into how they like to spend their time away from their work on Antiques Road Trip.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: "My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym."

It's believed that the couple now reside in Natasha's hometown of Glasgow, close to her mother, Barbara Raskin and father, Scottish artist Philip Raskin. The TV star previously revealed how it was her father that first inspired her love for auctioning.

The presenter explained: "I was gently nudged in the direction of the antiques trade and auction houses by my dad, who thought that I'd be well-suited to the environment. Although I'd never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!"

