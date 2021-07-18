Escape to the Chateau’s Dick Strawbridge responds to fan concerns following latest episode Are you a fan of Escape to the Chateau?

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has responded to a fan’s concern following a recent episode of the hit show. In the episode, the family released koi fish into their pond, despite tadpoles living in there.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “@dickstrawbridge you put fish in your pond? Won’t they eat all the tadpoles?” However, Dick was quick to reassure the viewer, writing: “The koi don’t have access to all the pond.” The fan replied: “Ha! Do you know, I guessed that’s what you’d do! It’s a shame my pond is full of wildlife but not big enough for fish too. All the best.” Another person added: “Need to watch the frogs with the fish too.”

Viewers adore watching Dick and Angel restore their gorgeous chateau on the hit Channel 4 show, and the pair revealed that they have no plans on leaving their beloved home. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Dick said: "I've got no intention of going anywhere. I’m going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving.”

The pair, who wed at their Chateau in France in 2015 shortly after moving in, also opened up about the moment that the renovations got the best of them - which, for Angel, happened to be on their wedding day! After spending several months working day and night renovating and restoring the neglected Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, which had been empty for 40 years, Angel said: ”We were engulfed with exhaustion. It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob.

Dick reassured the fan that all was well!

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done. But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter."

