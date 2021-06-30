Escape to Chateau's Dick Strawbridge shares heartwarming photo with daughter for special reason Dick and Angel Strawbridge share two children together

Escape to the Chateau's stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are passionate about their work on the Channel 4 show, but for the TV couple, it's clear that family comes first.

Dick recently shared a photo of him and his daughter, Dorothy, and it was for a heartwarming reason - the pair were playing dress-up.

The 61-year-old, who also shares young son Arthur with wife Angel, and two grown-up children from his previous marriage, wrote in the caption shared on social media: "What are your thoughts on Dick's new look, courtesy of stylist Dorothy...? 'Dorothy says I need at least 4 scrunchies!

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

"This is officially my new look. To be honest it involved a lot of pulling and I think plucking.... no way I'll do it more than once!! Though we did a lot of giggling - especially Dorothy as the hair came out!'"

Plenty of the Strawbridge family's fans were entertained by the photo, and praise Dick's new look in the comments section. "Brilliant! I think 4 scrunchies are absolutely what you need!", wrote one fan, while another echoed: "Dorothy has nailed this look." A third said: "Great job Dorothy, perfect daddy daughter time xx."

Dick and Angel share daugher Dorothy and son Arthur together

The husband and wife are gearing up for a brand new series of Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend and recently appeared on This Morning to promote their show, when Angel made a surprising confession about their home.

Angel was asked by host Phillip Schofield: "Are there bits of that Chateau or the surrounding areas that you haven't explored yet?" to which the mum-of-two responded: "You know, there's actually quite a lot! And for us, there was no rush to go and look at everything."

Dick then couldn't resist interjecting to give the details: "Hold on, there's a room in the attic that Angela hasn't been into yet!" The 43-year-old added: "I really haven't, because, I don't know it's just quite high up. I didn't know for a long time it was actually there."

