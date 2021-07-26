Game of Thrones star unrecognisable in huge new Doctor Who role - first look The actor famously played Grey Worm in Game of Thrones

Raleigh Ritchie is set to star in the upcoming season of Doctor Who - and he couldn’t look more different from his Game of Thrones days! In the upcoming series, the actor will play Vinder, an adventurous and dynamic man of mystery who will be a recurring character throughout the new episodes.

Doctor Who Magazine has revealed that Vinder will “join forces” with the Doctor, Yaz and newcomer Dan (to be played by John Bishop) as “the Time Lord faces her biggest ever adventure battling the forces of evil across time and space”.

Speaking about being cast in the role, Raleigh, who is also known as Jacob Anderson, said: “The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said, ‘I don’t want to go,’ I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse. Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool.”

Jacob is set to play Vinder

He shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing: “*Sings “Dreams” by Gabrielle. (Seriously this is the most fun I have maybe ever had).”

The actor is famous for playing Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, the head of the Unsullied army who becomes Daenerys’ most loyal followers. Previously chatting about the controversial final season at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, he told the Press Association: “I feel like not everybody is going to love everything. There’s no way to make everybody happy. It’s a shame when people say something is good or bad with complete resolve anyway, it’s subjective. Storytelling is subjective. It’s fine if people don’t like it, some other people did.”

