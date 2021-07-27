A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day Danni presents the popular travel show

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies is one of our favourite TV presenters, but how much do you know about her life off-camera?

While the TV personality is keeping her love life under wraps at the moment after splitting from her partner Simon Moloney, she opened up about whether she wants children one day last year.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies reveals sneak peek at new series

Chatting to The Sunday Post, she explained: "I’m not saying I won’t, I’m just not sure. I really love travelling. Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot.

Danni opened up about having children one day

"I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home." The star already owns a pet pooch, Kinky, and also opened up about rescuing a puppy while filming A Place in the Sun.

Danni said: "We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."

Danni is the owner of pet pooch, Kinky

While Danni is used to jetting off across Europe enjoying the sunny climates of Spain, Greece and plenty others, she recently announced that she is fronting a new series exploring the cooler temperatures the UK has to offer set in Scotland.

The presenter, who hails from the Scottish village of Kenmore, revealed the news to her fans on social media, writing: "Scotland: On My Door Step. Here's the first drop of a mini IGTV series I've done showing the beauty and fun that I'm lucky enough to have on my door step here in Scotland!", as she braved swimming in a lake. The series will be released on her Instagram in a series of videos for her followers to enjoy.

