Clarkson’s Farm fans melting as Lisa Hogan pays sweet gesture to Gerald Cooper

Clarkson’s Farm fans are loving the latest post from Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan, who revealed that she had gone out for the day with their wonderful farmhand, who is a fan favourite on the Amazon Prime TV show, Gerald Cooper!

Sharing a selfie with the 74-year-old, Lisa wrote: “My galant date for the Bledington festival today 1 pm @kingsheadinnbledington @bledingtonfete." Her followers were quick to check in on how he was, particularly since Gerald was sadly diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

Lisa Hogan shared a sweet snap with her 'date' Gerald

One person wrote: “G dogggg, hope he’s well Lisa?” To which Lisa replied: “Very.”

Others were quick to offer their support, with one posting: “Rock on Gera! My father has prostate cancer which has become aggressive and is now in his bones! My thoughts are with you and I truly know how you are feeling and the uncertainty your family are going through. X love you!!” Another person added: “Please pass along love to Gerald from Australia. I never really liked the name of my street until I saw him on your show, now I'm a proud resident of Gerald Street.”

A third fan added: "I saw Gerald in the tea shop in Chipping Norton once, charming the ladies with his stories. He's absolutely unmistakable.”

In season three, Jeremy confirms on the show that Gerald is doing better after surgery, telling Kaleb Cooper: “The word is he’s on the mend,” to which Kaleb replies: “That’s what we like to hear, there are a few walls that fell down so we need him to be back at it.” Jeremy agreed, saying: “I know we do want him back.”

© Shutterstock Jeremy Clarkson opened the farm with his partner Lisa

Jeremy previously opened up about his diagnosis, saying: “I've been phoning around, doctors and things I know, and his odds are really good but it's scaring him to death… I know he doesn't understand and he's bewildered because, for obvious reasons, somebody said, "Look, I'm sorry it's cancer", and that's all he heard. He's desperately upset, terrified. Poor man.”

Lisa and Jeremy returned for a third season of the hit show earlier this year, where their attempts at pig farming became incredibly emotional when the litters began dying. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters about the ordeal, he explained: “I've always liked pigs. My mother used to buy me toy pigs every Christmas and birthday.

Clarkson's Farm is back for season 3

“I thought it'd be fun to have them and then they just died in alarming numbers and it was very heartbreaking. I’ve never seen Lisa cry, not once ever until that all started unfolding. It was just terrible.”

He added: “They still die but we're getting more used to it now. We're a bit more robust. We're a bit stronger at dealing with it now, but it was a very heartbreaking time there.”