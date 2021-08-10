Louise Minchin shares ‘annoyed’ reaction to Dan Walker’s Strictly Come Dancing gig 

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin has taken to Twitter to express her surprise at the very exciting news that Dan Walker is set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing - while admitting that she was annoyed he didn’t tell her sooner!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares heartwarming tribute to fiancé Gorka Marquez

The TV personality revealed that she had no idea that her friend would be competing on the show, tweeting: “What a rascal, I cannot believe @mrdanwalker kept this from me!! Good luck Dan, I will be watching.” She added two dancing emojis to the congratulatory post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin's reaction to Dan's news was priceless!

The news was revealed on the breakfast show on Tuesday. Louise burst out laughing when Dan was revealed to be the newest contestant, saying: “I don’t believe it, Mr Walker! You totally had me with the glasses, oh wow! What I’m really annoyed about is that no one has told me anything, Dan! I can’t believe it!”

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing confirms TWO more contestants - and we didn’t see it coming!

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full line-up so far

Apologising, Dan cheekily said: “I was told it would make good telly if we didn’t tell you Louise, sorry about that!” Her followers were quick to join in on the fun, with one writing: “Sorry Louise but that was the best telly in ages, the shock on your face obviously genuine. Good luck Dan, I will definitely be voting for you.” Another added: “You were genuinely shocked it would be brilliant if you were on Strictly too and kept it secret from them, that would be hilarious.”

Louise was blown away by the reveal

In a statement about joining the show, Dan said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.