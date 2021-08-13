Strictly Come Dancing’s 14th contestant has been revealed - and we weren’t expecting it! Bring on the Glitterball trophy!

We’re so close to finding out our full line-up of all 15 Strictly Come Dancing contestants, and finally know the penultimate star to join the new cast! Judi Love revealed on Friday's Loose Women that she would be taking part in the upcoming series - and we can't wait to see her strut her stuff!

Chatting about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Judi said: "I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I've watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.

"I'm truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it's actually coming true!! I can't lie I'm soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!"

Judi is a stand-up comedian but also known for her work on ITV's Loose Women alongside other regulars such as Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon. We think they’ll be seriously entertaining us in the BBC dancing competition!

The star will be joining an amazing line-up, including Olympian Adam Peaty, Sense and Sensibility actor Greg Wise, TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, EastEnders star Nina Wadia, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Peep Show's Robert Webb, and Dragons' Den investor Sara Davies.

Greg revealed that he was taking part in the show in memory of his sister Clare, who was a huge fan of the show. He said: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her.

We can't wait to see Judi on Strictly!

“My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this. I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh.”

