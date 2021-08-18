7 major royal moments that might have in The Crown season five Here's what we think The Crown season five will be looking at

The Crown will be back on our screens for season five in 2022, and has already treated us to a first look at the new cast, including Imelda Staunton as the Queen, and Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Charles and Diana respectively. But what can we expect from the new episodes?

Seasons five and six are likely to conclude in the early 2000s, in keeping with creator Peter Morgan's "20-year rule" in retelling royal events, to keep them somewhat removed from the modern royal family. So what can we expect from season five, which is likely to cover the early 1990s? Find out here...



WATCH: Prince Charles says 'whatever in love' means in engagement interview

The Queen's annus horribilis speech

1992 marked the Queen's Ruby Jubilee, but it was very much not a happy year for Her Majesty, who said as much in a speech at Guildhall, describing it as an "annus horribilis," translating as 'horrible year'. She said: "1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis."

Since the Queen doesn't often express any negativity in her speeches, this phrase has since become famous, and we expect to see Imelda Staunton put her spin on it in season five.

The Queen called 1992 her 'annus horribilis'

The royal visit to South Africa

We love a royal visit on The Crown, and so the Queen's first royal visit to South Africa in almost 50 years should do nicely! Her Majesty and Prince Phillip visited Cape Town in 1995, and were guests of President Nelson Mandela.

The Queen's children and divorce

Contributing to the Queen's bad year was her son Andrew's split from the Duchess of York, as well as the breakdown of Princess Anne's marriage to Captain Mark Phillips, and Prince Charles' separation from Diana. Since Anne's marriage troubles are hinted at in season four, we expect to see them in closer detail in the new series.

The new series is likely to examine Charles and Diana's separation

Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Diana's tell-all interview with Martin Bashir is one of the reasons behind Charles and Diana finally getting a divorce, three years after their separation, and so we will be surprised if we don't see how the writers' interpretation of how the famous interview came about. In the interview, Diana opens up about her struggle with becoming a member of the royal family as well as her and Charles' extramarital affairs.

Will season five look at Diana's Panorama interview?

The Windsor Castle fire

Major damage was caused in a fire which broke out in Windsor Castle in November 1992, which was caused by a spotlight pressed up against a curtain. The castle needed extensive repairs, and Buckingham Palace was eventually opened to the public to help pay for the costs.

The fire cost millions to repair

The introduction of John Major

The Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher, are always a major part of The Crown, and season five will be no different by introducing the winner of the Conservative Party leadership election in 1990. This has been confirmed as Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller has been confirmed to take on the iconic role.

Princess Anne weds Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne tied the knot with her second husband at Crathie Parish Church near Balmoral in a Church of Scotland ceremony in December 1992, and we imagine that the politics behind a second marriage in the royal family - particularly due to Princess Margaret's failed relationship with Peter Townsend - may well be of interest! Filming has already spotted Claudia Harrison and Theo Fraser Steele on set, who are thought to be playing Princess Anne and Timothy.

Princess Anne married her second husband in 1992

