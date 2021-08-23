Who will win Love Island 2021? Have your say! Which gorgeous Love Island couple won your vote?

Love Island 2021’s grand finale is finally here, and we can hardly believe that we’re not going to watching the villa drama every night anymore! The last episode of the series will see four couples go head-to-head to win the £50,000 cash prize, which they then decide to split or keep for themselves.

So ahead of the final countdown, which islanders have earned your vote? Will it be Love Island’s very own Gavin and Stacey, Liam and Millie? Will it be the villa comedians, Chloe and Toby? Will it be the loved-up and gorgeous Kaz and Tyler? Or will it be the tumultuous-turned-infatuated couple Faye and Teddy? Have your say in our poll!



The show’s penultimate episode saw the islanders family members join them in the villa, where they met each other’s friends, parents and siblings, and heard hints about what has been going on outside of the villa.

The episode was bittersweet as we missed out on seeing Liberty and Jake’s families, who decided to leave the villa early after breaking up in Friday’s episode, leaving not a dry eye in the house.

Will Kaz and Tyler win the £50k?

They since appeared on Aftersun to discuss their decision, with Liberty saying: “As soon as I met Jake we just instantly clicked in the first few weeks.” Discussing seeing the movie clip where Jake suggested that he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off”, she added: “Obviously it wasn't nice to hear, but other things contributed [to the break up] and I wanted to be true to myself.”

