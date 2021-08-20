Love Island: Jake and Liberty’s future revealed ahead of Friday’s episode 

Warning, MAJOR Love Island spoilers ahead! After calling quits on their relationship in Thursday’s episode, it has been revealed that Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish or ‘Jiberty’ as the fans call them, have left the villa ahead of the finale.

RELATED: 14 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW water bottle for 2021 to the summer party essentials

The pair reportedly made the decision following their final date, which will be shown on Friday’s episode. According to MailOnline, in the episode they gather their fellow islanders to tell them the news, with a source telling the news site that they wanted to leave to let their friends have a chance to win.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Liberty and Jake were from the initial villa cast

In Thursday’s episode, Liberty made the decision to end their relationship, telling Faye: “I've just got to be true to myself and I can't do this. It's nothing against Jake and it's nothing against me but I can just tell that I'm giving him the ick over little things like being messy and I would rather walk out being me.

The pair will be leaving the villa together

“If I'm going someone 100 per cent energy and I'm not getting it in return then I'd rather walk out here with my head held high knowing I stayed true to myself the whole way through. Even though I didn't find love, I found self-love and I wouldn't change myself for anyone, and I'm not saying Jake isn't a genuine guy but he's just not right for me.”

MORE: 6 Love Island style villas to rent with your besties next summer

MORE: The £17 Amazon sliders Love Island fans are going crazy for

'Jiberty' parted ways on Thursday's episode

Speaking about their split on Twitter, one person wrote: “It is so sad that Liberty thinks being herself would give someone the ick. She is a lovely, gorgeous girl and insanely mature for her age and we could all learn from her tbh.” Another added: “That cry Liberty is doing? Agonising. Being in a situation where someone makes you feel up and down and so unsure? You have to walk away. Your gut is screaming for you to leave.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.