Love Island: Liberty and Jake split revealed - details 

Love Island’s preview for Thursday night teased that a devastated Liberty broke up with Jake, and a new press release from ITV2 appears to confirm the news. Although we are none-the-wiser about why Liberty makes the decision to split, she told Faye: “I’ve got to be true to myself. I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

She later told Jake: “I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.” Jake then replied: “What we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?” Although we have yet to find out how their conversation concluded, in the episode preview, Liberty can be seen walking away while removing her microphone, and crying as she speaks to Jake.

The pair have had their ups and downs in the villa, particularly after Liberty watched a clip of Jake admitting to the boys that he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off”, leaving her feeling insecure about their relationship.

Viewers believe that Liberty might have broken up with Jake due to the Twitter challenge finally taking place in the villa, in which the islanders have to complete the tweet. One person wrote: “Unless Jake has said something really bad to Liberty then I have a strong suspicion that it's the Twitter challenge tonight where Jake's true colours will be exposed.”

Another added: “I have a feeling that tonight's gonna be the challenge we've been waiting for all series. It's the headline or Twitter challenge. I'm gonna feel so much for Liberty tonight but I think this challenge is what she needs to finally break things off with him.” A third person added: “People saying that parents might be coming in tomorrow to cause Liberty’s reaction but they always come in on the 2nd last episode so hopefully it’s the Twitter challenge or Lie detector tomorrow.”

