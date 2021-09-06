Silent Witness: why did Liz Carr leave show? 

Silent Witness is finally back for season 24, but there is a key member of the cast who won’t be joining the likes of Nikki and Jack in the lab. Liz Carr announced that she would be leaving the show following the series 23 finale, but why did she decide to go? Get the details…

Liz took to Twitter back in 2020, writing: “Yes, I have left #SilentWitness @BBCOne. I chatted to @bbcouch about why, about my big episode this series & about what I'm up to next. I will so miss @EmiliaFox, #DavidCaves, #RichardLintern & #DanielWeyman. Thanks for everyone's love & support - you are the best.”

In a statement, she continued: “To quote Clarissa, ‘I just know, deep down – that it’s time for me to move on, to focus less on the dead and more on the living. On life’. Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor but I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await. It has been a rollercoaster of a ride but I feel I’m leaving on an exhilarating high.”

The show won't be the same with Liz!

The star has gone on to some amazing new projects, including the Mark Wahlberg film Infinite. She previously revealed that she had actually wanted to leave the show back in 2018 when she was convinced into staying by a producer who she claimed promised her "the most challenging series that you've ever had,” adding: "He's delivered.”

Monday night’s episode will introduce us to the newest member of the team, Jason Wong, as Adam Yuen. The synopsis reads: "Series 24 finds Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson looking forward to the future. However buried secrets and memories soon surface, and, when ghosts from the past emerge, the two are forced increasingly close to one another.

Are you looking forward to season 24?

"The arrival of Adam Yuen disturbs this new dynamic. A confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best, he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way. Will Adam find his own way to fit in and last at the Lyell?"

