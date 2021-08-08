Georgia Tennant shares challenging parenting moment with daughter Birdie in new photo - and it's so relatable! Georgia and David Tennant share five children

Georgia Tennant will no doubt have sparked a response from her followers with one of her latest photos, which was taken as she spent time with her daughter Birdie on Sunday.

The down-to-earth mum-of-five took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the highly relatable picture!

Taken from the back, it showed her one-year-old lying on the carpet as she appeared to be crawling off the rug towards a welcome mat.

Behind her was a scene of adorable chaos, featuring an empty nappy box with nappies strewn everywhere, half-finished Lego, and abandoned picture books.

Some more toys, including a doll's house, could also be seen in the corner of the picture.

Georgia simply captioned the scene: "Ffs."

The actress is no stranger to the mess that children can make, as she has kids that range in age from 19 to one.

As well as Birdie, she and her husband and Staged co-star David share Ty, 19, Olive, 10, Wilfred, eight, and six-year-old Doris.

Georgia shared the endearing photo to Instagram

Two days earlier, the 36-year-old had shared a sweet shot of Birdie with her father as he was reading to her.

The adorable moment was a rare glimpse of the actor, who Georgia doesn't often feature on her social media.

The doting dad was reading Birdie The Wolves in the Walls by Neil Gaiman and he looked stylish in a cashmere jumper and jeans, while the book obscured Birdie's face.

The actress and husband David married in 2011

"Never too young for @neilhimself," Georgia quipped . "And the baby likes it too. #goodnightomens."

The image sparked an enthusiastic fan response, with the book's author, Neil, responding: "I just love that he's reading it and that she's liking it."

Another added: "It's the CBeebies bedtime stories all over again," while many others were distracted by David's fashionable jumper.

"I'm more focussed on that fabulous sweater," enthused one, while a second wrote: "Loving the jumper."

