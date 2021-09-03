David and Georgia Tennant's daughter Olive makes film debut in Jamie Dornan's new drama Kenneth Branagh's new film has an amazing cast

Georgia Tennant has expressed her pride following the release of the trailer for Kenneth Branagh's upcoming film, Belfast. The actress - who is married to David Tennant - is particularly excited as her daughter, Olive, is set to make her debut on the big screen.

Sharing the trailer on her Twitter page on Friday morning, doting mother Georgia remarked: "Proud mum moment. #OliveTennant."

The upcoming British-Irish drama film stars Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Caitriona Balfe and newcomer Jude Hill. It tells the poignant story of one boy’s childhood amid the mayhem of the late 1960s.

It is not yet known what role Olive, ten, is playing – but one thing is for sure, talent certainly runs in the Tennant household!

Fans of the star were quick to react, with one writing: "Congratulations #olivetennant!! Looks amazing and what a cast to be part of. Can't wait to watch." Another remarked: "So talent really does just run in the family huh? CONGRATS ON CREATING ANOTHER INSPIRING HUMAN!"

Olive is the eldest daughter Doctor Who stars Georgia and David, and is also the granddaughter of Peter Davison. She made a cameo as John Barrowman's daughter in the 50th anniversary spoof The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

David and Georgia are doting parents

As well as Olive, David and Georgia are parents to share Ty, 19, Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris and Birdie, who turns two in October.

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old actress opened up about life at home during lockdown with David and their children. She joked to the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof.

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

Georgia continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I’ve had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

