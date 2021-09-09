CSI: Vegas bosses teases 'surprise' appearances from original stars The new revival series is hitting screens this Autumn

The hotly-anticipated CSI revival series CSI: Vegas just got even more interesting.

MORE: Chicago Fire boss reveals details of major milestone episode

Fans of the forensic crime drama are already looking forward to the return of several original stars, but it's now been hinted that even more familiar faces could be making cameos.

Speaking during a Television Critics Association panel this week, creator and executive producer Anthony Zuiker teased that viewers can expect a "couple more surprises" when the new limited series premieres on CBS on Wednesday 6 October.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the official trailer for CSI: Vegas

"Anytime we can get any of our veterans back, it's such a great plus for all of our fans," he said. "We have a couple more surprises in store. I could probably say that. But the fantastic blend of the original cast members with a brand new, diverse team in 2021 and beyond is such a great treat for the CSI fans and the franchise."

MORE: ABC, NBC, CBS and more fall primetime schedules revealed

MORE: Rachael Harris talks emotional goodbyes and why the success of Lucifer is really down to fans

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one of the most-watched drama series in the world before it ended after 15 seasons in 2015. According to Deadline, the revival will pick up exactly where the show left off and follow a new team of investigators made up of faces both familiar and new.

Are you looking forward to the CSI revival series?

The show welcomed some pretty famous names over the years, including Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, and George Eads, and while it hasn't been confirmed whether any of them will be making their return, the stars who have signed on are sure to make any CSI fan rejoice.

The new show will see original series lead William Petersen back in the crime lab as investigator Gil Grissom. His on-screen wife Sara Sidle, played by actress Jorja Fox, is also set to make her return, as is fan favourite David Hodge played by Wallace Langham.

MORE: Ricky Gervais gives update on After Life season three release date - and fans will be thrilled

The trio will be joined by Friday Night Lights' Matt Lauria, Chicago Med actress Paula Newsome and Mel Rodriguez, who is known for his roles on The Last Man on Earth and Getting On. British actress Mandeep Dhillon, who starred in Ricky Gervais' Netflix comedy After Life, is also set to join the cast.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.