Chicago Fire boss reveals details of upcoming major milestone episode

It seems that viewers have a lot to look forward to in the new season of NBC drama Chicago Fire.

It's been confirmed that the upcoming tenth season of firefighter drama will feature a major episode to mark the show's milestone 200th episode.

Speaking to TV Line showrunner Derek Haas has teased that the episode will feature "big events, big calls, big, life-changing decisions."

"It's really one of those episodes that when people look back at the run of the series, it'll be a big, defining moment in where we are," he added.

Viewers won't have to wait too long to catch the episode, as it will be the fifth episode of the new season and air on 27 October 2021.

As for what else viewers can expect from season ten, Derek has previously teased that there will be a "major" crossover episode with Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

Chicago Fire returns to screens on 22 September

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, fans missed out in the 2020-21 season, as the pandemic made filming a sweeping three-show storyline simply not possible.

Discussing it back in June, he said: "We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the 2019 three-part crossover event], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal."

He said at the time that "hopefully" it will be the second episode of the new series, although this has not been confirmed.

The One Chicago franchise returns to screens Wednesday 22 September, beginning with Chicago Med at 8pm ET/PT, followed by sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD at 9pm and 10pm, respectively.

