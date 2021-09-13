Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson reveals new BBC show - and we can’t wait to watch The series was penned by The Office star Stephen Merchant

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson, alongside the likes of Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant and Rhianne Barreto, is set to star in the upcoming BBC and Amazon Studios show The Outlaws, and it sounds seriously good!

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: “The Outlaws follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. At first, they seem like archetypes we can easily pigeonhole, but gradually we see behind their façades, understand their hidden depths, and what made them the people they are today.

“We are reminded that no one is all good or all bad. Everyone has a story. As their unlikely new friendships intersect with their complicated private lives, The Outlaws must unite to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang. The show is part crime thriller, and part character study - with humour and heart.”

In the first-look snaps, Eleanor couldn’t look more different from her usual look, as she appears to be playing a celebrity who has to take part in community service. In one photo, the natural redhead has brunette hair as she is snapped by members of the paparazzi, and in other she is wearing a snazzy outfit with a bolero hat and high waisted red silk trousers. The photos also show Christopher in his first lead role in a British series, dressed in a community payback jacket.

This show sounds so good!

The six-part drama is set to air on BBC One in the UK in Autumn 2021, and will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada.

