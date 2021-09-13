Where are the Rich Brothers from Garden Rescue now? Harry and David Rich waved goodbye to the BBC show earlier this year

Harry and David Rich became beloved TV stars thanks to their time on BBC's Garden Rescue alongside horticulture expert Charlie Dimmock.

However, the brothers disappointed many fans of the show when they announced their departure from the programme earlier this year.

Their last appearance was in May and although they can often be seen in repeats of the show, Harry and David have since moved on to pastures new. So where are they now? See what the Rich Brothers have been up to since leaving Garden Rescue…

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers on BBC's Garden Rescue

Harry and David own Rich Landscapes together, so it's likely that much of their focus has been on their own business. In addition, the pair often share photos on their Instagram account, @therichbrothers, of some gorgeous outdoor work they have been undertaking.

More recently, they've set up their own website showcasing their own personal garden they've been working on at Harry's property Ty Gardd, located in Brecon, Wales, which has seen them transform a secluded courtyard area in the garden. You can read more about their project at Ty Gardd here.

In addition to their horticulture talents, Harry is also a keen painter and has been showcasing his work at The Table art gallery in Hay-on-Wye.

The Rich brothers have been renovating the garden in Brecon

But away from work, Harry and his wife have been enjoying family time with their daughter, Indigo, who has got so big! Posting earlier this month, the proud dad-of-one shared an adorable photo of his daughter enjoying some colouring, writing in the caption: "Although a basket of her own pens and pencils Indi always favours my pastels. More fun with a large reel of paper."

The BBC announced that the experts would be leaving Garden Rescue back in May. A statement at the time read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

Alex McLead, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, then took the opportunity to introduce the new faces on the show, adding: "I am so excited to welcome Lee, Chris and Flo to our Garden Rescue family and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy their fantastic garden designs. I'd also like to say a big thank you to Harry, David and Arit whose passion and creativity have made the show what it is today."

