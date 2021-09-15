Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares adorable new family photos

Harry Rich has clearly been rushed off his feet since waving goodbye to BBC programme Garden Rescue.

The horticulturist, who was a regular face on the show alongside Charlie Dimmock and his brother David until earlier this year, has been renovating his family garden in Brecon, Wales – but it seems his daughter has been keeping him busy too!

MORE: Where are the Rich Brothers from Garden Rescue now?

Posting on his Instagram last week, the presenter and father-of-one shared a number of images of daughter, Indigo, who Harry shares with his wife Sue, enjoying the picturesque fields near their home in Wales. The former BBC star wrote in the caption: "Collecting grass for the Welsh ponies."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Garden Rescue trailer: meet Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers

Harry welcomed his first child back in 2019 and although he keeps the details of his personal life mostly under wraps, he does occasionally post photos of his family on social media – and his followers are delighted with any updates he shares.

Fans were amazed by his recent snaps, one person wrote in the comments: "Bless her - she's adorable Harry," as another said: "What a cutie!" while a third wrote: "Aww what a beautiful little sweetheart."

Harry and his brother David left the BBC show earlier this year to make way for new presenters Lee Burkhill, Chris Hull and Flo Headlam.

MORE: Love Your Garden's Charlie Dimmock looked so different at start of her TV career

MORE: Garden Rescue fans disappointed as show pulled from schedule - details

Harry often shares photos of his family on Instagram

The brothers own Rich Landscapes together, so it's likely that much of their focus has been on their own business since departing Garden Rescue. In addition, the pair often share photos on their Instagram account, @therichbrothers, of some gorgeous outdoor work they have been undertaking.

More recently, they've set up their own website showcasing their own personal garden they've been working on at Harry's property Ty Gardd, located in Brecon, Wales, which has seen them transform a secluded courtyard area in the garden. You can read more about their project at Ty Gardd here.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.