The Great British Bake Off returned on Tuesday evening and viewers were delighted to see a fresh batch of bakers enter the tent. But it seems there was one aspect which left some at home 'fuming' during the episode.

While many were trying to watch online, they came across technical issues on the Channel 4 platform which meant they missed some of the action. One person quipped on social media: "Not the sort of technical I was looking forward to this evening #GBBO #BakeOff @Channel4."

Another fan was having similar issues and tweeted: "I CAN'T LOGIN INTO CHANNEL 4'S SITE TO WATCH BAKE OFF I AM FUMIN @Channel4 EXPLAIN." A third wrote: "Waiting for @Channel4 to issue an apology for DEPRIVING ME OF 30 MINUTES OF BAKE OFF."

Meanwhile, other viewers were disappointed in the amount of adverts breaks that aired. "Anyone think that @Channel4 overstuffed adverts into #GBBO? You sit back down on the sofa and it’s time to get up again! That was probably about half an hour worth of advertisement," commented one person on Twitter.

The new bakers are all hoping to impress the judges

Another added: "@Channel4 Sooo many adverts! Feel like I'm spending more time watching them than the show! #GBBO."

However, overall the episode itself received high praise. Viewers were delighted to see Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith reprise their roles for the baking competition.

And in true Bake Off style, they did it in the best way. The show opened with the four famous faces dressed in hilarious western outfits as they performed a rendition of Achy Breaky Heart, with culinary-themed lyrics, of course.

The new contestants were thrown into the deep end with the tasks. For the signature challenge, the hopeful bakers had to make mini-rolls. For the technical, they were tasked with making malt loaf; while the show-stopper saw them create gravity-defying illusion cakes.

