Carrie Ann Inaba and Amanda Kloots to reunite on Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars is going to be a family reunion this year, as judge Carrie Ann Inaba will be reunited with The Talk pal Amanda Kloots.

Amanda was announced as one of the 15 celebrity contestants hoping to win the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but the decision to enter the competition show will see her be judged by Carrie, who left The Talk earlier in 2021 after three years.

The two were co-hosts on the hit CBS show for over a year but Carrie left in August after taking a leave of absence over health concerns in April.

Mom-of-one Amanda shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a picture of the dancer pointing her toe as she stood in front of giant letters that spelled out "DWTS".

"I’M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true!" she began her post.

"It's been seven years since I've danced and performed. In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host. That girl I knew seven years ago I don’t really know anymore but I’m determined to find her again!"

Amanda's husband, Nick Cordero, died after COVID-19 complications in July 2020.

She added: "I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I’m doing it for me! I want to dance again! I want to learn, rehearse, perform and grow. This will be all new for me. I’ve never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!!

"Come with me on this journey, this absolute dream come true, as I join Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars!"

Amanda will be joined by Mel C, JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Matt James, Suni Lee, Olivia Jade, Cody Rigsby, Melora Hardin, Iman Shumpert, Martin Kove, Christine Chiu, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore and Brian Austin Green.

The show's 30th season will premiere on September 20 on ABC with Tyra Banks returning as the host and Carrie, Derek Hough, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli coming back as judges.

