All Creatures Great and Small was hugely popular when it aired on Channel 5 last year and was the perfect watch about countryside life to help forget about the craziness of 2020.

Now, the programme is back for a brand new series and it's already gone down a treat with audiences. Meet the regular cast of the show as well as the new faces joining for the new episodes below...

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small returns for series two

Nicholas Ralph - James Herriot

The first series of All Creatures Great and Small marked Nicholas' television debut as the local vet James, and what a role to land! Speaking about taking on the part, he told South West Farmer about the similarities between him and the author of the books, on which the show is based on, saying: "Even physically we were quite similar.

"He talks about having a wiry strength from the long walks around the Yorkshire Dales... And I was very sporty as well, just like Alf was.

"He's got a lot of passion and commitment to his field and that was like me. Once I found acting, I was completely enveloped in it – and haven’t looked back."

James Herriot in the Channel 5 drama

Samuel West - Siegfried Farnon

Samuel plays the vet and owner of Skeldale House - and also happens to be James' boss. You might have seen the actor in Mr Selfridge, Darkest Hour and even The Crown - impressive! Chatting to Big Issue about the drama, he said: "For many people it will just be a lovely piece of that period escapism, and why not?

"But when we think of things that we have to get better at, relying on each other, welcoming outsiders and looking after the land are three that are very high, on my list anyway."

Samuel West appears in the show

Anna Madeley - Mrs Hall

Anna plays the housekeeper of Skeldale House - and has a seriously impressive filmography. You might recognise her from shows including Deadwater Fell, Patrick Melrose or The Crown. She has also previously starred in Agatha Christie's Poirot and Silent Witness.

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

Callum Woodhouse - Tristan Farnon

Callum plays Siegfried's brother Tristan (and the bane of his life), who is perhaps best known for playing Leslie Durrell in The Durrells. Tristan is more interested in a pint rather than hard work, which often gets him in constant trouble.

A great friend to James, Tristan is always on hand to offer advice on women, a subject in which he believes he’s something of an expert.

Tristan has also appeared in The Durrells

Rachel Shenton - Helen Alderson

Rachel plays the farmer's daughter Helen, who has a potential romance with James (and is also admired by Hugh). Speaking about her gorgeous costumes, Helen said: "I will gladly state that Helen has the best wardrobe, bar none.

"Ros (Little) and the wonderful costume department did an amazing job of styling Helen. She was the first woman in her village to ever wear trousers and in 1937 that was pretty bold."

The role of Helen is played by Rachel Shenton

Diana Rigg - Mrs Pumphrey

The incredible Dame Diana Rigg sadly passed away in September 2020, but viewers got the opportunity to see the late actress is her final role as the eccentric Mrs Pumphrey. Diana was perhaps best known for starring as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. In the show, Mrs Pumphrey lives in a gorgeous mansion with her Pekingese, Tricki Woo.

The synopsis reads: "When James is called to treat Tricki’s latest bout of flop-bott, he soon discovers there are many perks to being Tricki's 'Uncle Herriot'."

The late Diana Rigg starred in the Channel 5 show before her passing

Patricia Hodge – Mrs Pumphrey

Following Diana Rigg's passing, actress Patricia Hodge has joined the heartwarming series as Mrs Pumphrey. Patricia, who is known for her work in Miranda, Betrayal, and Hotel du Lac, carefully contemplated this undertaking and understandably did not want to merely mimic Diana's creation.

During the first discussions with producers, she asked: "Do you want me to step right into the shoes?" But the producers trusted Patricia's instinct and assured her: "They said no, just do what you think is right."

Patricia Hodge has taken over from the late Diana Rigg

Dorothy Atkinson

Recognise this star? Call the Midwife's Dorothy Atkinson has joined the Channel 5 drama for season two and is set to play Diana Brompton, a woman who captures Siegfried Farnon's eye at a local Church Hall dance. In addition to her work in Call the Midwife, Dorothy has had roles in shows such as Strike, Harlots and Pennyworth.

The Call the Midwife star has joined the new series

James Fleet

Vicar of Dibley favourite James Fleet has also joined the roster of new faces for All Creatures Great and Small. James, who has more recently starred in Bridgerton and Belgravia, is playing the part of Colonel Merrick, who is described as a military man and a local farmer.

Did you spot the Vicar of Dibley star?

Kriss Dosanjh

Kriss Dosanjh is reprising his role as George Pandhi for series two. You may recognise the actor from his other credits including the This Is England TV series and spin-off film of the same name.

Kriss Dosanjh is back as George Pandhi

Matthew Lewis - Hugh Hulton

Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom himself stars as the wealthy landowner, who has a soft spot for Helen, Hugh. Speaking about his role, he said: "When Hugh walks into the pub, people immediately know who he is, and he's served at the bar immediately!

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis appears

But he's also very close to these people, he’s very warm and approachable and he’s not the kind of standoffish idea of the lord of the manor who looks down on people with disdain." Matthew is also known for his roles in Happy Valley and Me Before You.

All Creatures Great and Small aires at 9pm tonight on Channel 5. Catch up with the previous series on My5.

