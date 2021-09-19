Strictly's Motsi Mabuse looks sensational in gold mini dress – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Motsi Mabuse proved the famous sparkles are here to stay for Strictly Come Dancing 2021. To kick off the first show on Saturday night, which saw the celebrity contestants get paired up with their professional dancing partners, the Strictly judge stepped out in a dazzling gold mini dress.

Posing for photos that she shared on Instagram, Motsi showcased her beautiful dress, which featured a one-shouldered neckline, ruffle detailing and a delicate leopard print.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, who also works with Claudia Winkleman, the professional dancer finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and smokey eyes, styling her hair into a high ponytail with intricate plaits.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shows off insane dance moves in new kitchen

"Let’s see where the journey will lead us this year team sineadmckeefry @hebefox @marcosgmakeup @alishadobson @bbcstrictly!!! Let the show begin 19:45 @bbcone @thecurtisbrowngroup @josh_byrne," she wrote.

Of course, her outfit quickly earned praise from her followers, with many of them remarking she looked like royalty. "Queen Motsi x," commented one, and another remarked: "The Queen is back on her throne." A third added: "Golden girl."

Motsi Mabuse looked beautiful in gold on Saturday night

Her frock of choice was from Alexandre Vauthier, but it no longer appears to be available to buy. Fans can still get their hands on similar versions, though, including a gold sequin mini dress from Shein.

One-shoulder sequin dress, £29.99, Shein

Motsi's co-stars also looked incredible for the opening night, with Claudia Winkleman opting for a shimmering black dress, which she paired with a pair of golden shoes and hoop earrings, and Tess Daly stepping out in a white jumpsuit from Karen Millen with a matching pair of shoes from Dune.

The Strictly 2021 celebrity contestants

No doubt Motsi's husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their daughter, whose name they have never publicly revealed, were supporting the TV star as she returned to Strictly Come Dancing.

The 2021 show features a stellar celebrity line-up, with contestants including AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye.

