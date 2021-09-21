Dan Walker takes Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova to meet his wife and children: Photos Dan is a proud father of three

With the Strictly launch show under their belts, it's time for the celebrities and their partners to really get to know each other.

With that in mind, Dan Walker invited his pro, Nadiya Bychkova, to his home city of Sheffield and shared some candid snapshots from their day together with his fans.

"I got the chance to show @nadiyabychkova around Sheffield a bit today after training," he told followers on Instagram. "She came to meet Sam at @capellihairsheffield - she's booked in for a few weeks' time - and she popped round for tea too!"

Dan, 44, continued: "Mrs Walker cooked something lovely & the kids (and Winnie) had a lovely time. #SheffieldIsSuper #Strictly."

Dan and Nadiya visited his local hair salon

The first image shows Dan and Nadiya in his local hair salon with hairdresser Sam stood in the background giving two thumbs up. The second photo sees the dancer stood with her arms around Dan's three children - although their faces have been obscured.

"What a great day! Thank you partner!" Nadiya wrote in response to Dan's post. "Really enjoying Sheffield. Was super cool to meet Sam, cannot wait for my hair appointment.

The Strictly star also met Dan's three children

"So lovely to meet Mrs Walker (what a delicious dinner) and my highlight was meeting the kids! Ahhh it just made my day! What a beautiful family! Thank you again."

Dan has been married to wife Sarah since 2001 and together share son Joe and daughters Susie and Jessica.

In a recent Q&A, Dan revealed how his children had played an important role in his decision to sign up to Strictly.

Dan and wife Sarah have been married since 2001

"[My kids are] 14, 12 and 10, and they sat me down at Christmas and said 'Dad if you ever get asked again we'd really love you to do it.'" he explained.

"I've done a lot of telly that I wanted to do for a long time and anyone who's got kids that age will know it's rare to do something that your kids are fully invested in. So they're really excited and that was a big part of it really.

