BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals transformation ahead of Strictly debut The BBC journalist has partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly Come Dancing is yet to commence, but Dan Walker is already reaping the rewards from his participation on the show.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the BBC Breakfast host revealed that he has already lost a third of a stone since he began his training with dance partner Nadiya Bychkova.

"Working on my new dancey posture with @sallynugenttv on the #BBCbreakfast this morning. Also noticed that my trousers were a bit loosey-goosey," he wrote. "Turns out I've lost a third of a stone already dancing with @nadiyabychkova!!! #StretchyBoss." [sic]

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You're gonna be a whippet by the time you've finished, don't waste away to a shadow cmon dan lots of carbs and high energy foods." [sic]

Another said: "You don't have a lot of weight to lose, surely?!" A third person encouraged: "Enjoy eating cakes and having chocolate while you can to put some weight back! xx."

Dan shared this snap on Wednesday

Dan is no stranger to British audiences, having worked as a journalist, newsreader, and TV presenter. He presented Football Focus from 2009 until earlier this year, and has been the face of BBC Breakfast since 2016.

The broadcaster has even introduced professional dancer Nadiya to his wife Sarah and their three children, son Joe and daughters Susie and Jessica. "I got the chance to show @nadiyabychkova around Sheffield a bit today after training," he told followers on Instagram.

The BBC journalist has partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly

"She came to meet Sam at @capellihairsheffield - she's booked in for a few weeks' time - and she popped round for tea too!"

Dan, 44, continued: "Mrs Walker cooked something lovely & the kids (and Winnie) had a lovely time. #SheffieldIsSuper #Strictly."

"What a great day! Thank you partner!" Nadiya wrote in response to Dan's post. "Really enjoying Sheffield. Was super cool to meet Sam [hairdresser], cannot wait for my hair appointment. So lovely to meet Mrs Walker (what a delicious dinner) and my highlight was meeting the kids! Ahhh it just made my day! What a beautiful family! Thank you again."

