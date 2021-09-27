A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton reveals bruises and bleeding from autoimmune disorder The condition leaves her with painful bruises

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has opened up about her struggles with the autoimmune disorder immune thrombocytopenia.

After sharing a snap of herself with a large bruise on her arm, she captioned the post: “This week I might have posted a few photos in pretty dresses, but this is the reality of what is underneath and what you can’t see…” She continued: “I have had bruising on my arms and my gums have been bleeding.

"This is ITP. Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding results from unusually low levels of platelets – the cells that help blood clot.”

She later added: "The reality of what is underneath the pretty dresses... What is ITP? My recent post explains… If you are an ITP sufferer my thoughts are with you. Keep positive. Follow your dreams and don't let it hold you back. #itpawareness #itp”.

Laura shared a snap of the bruises

Laura previously revealed that she noticed the problem several years ago which led to the diagnosis. She told the Mirror Online: “When [my daughter] Tahlia was about seven months old, I was due to drive to Portugal to film a fitness app, but a few days before I was due to go I started noticing all this bruising coming out on my legs…. The doctor explained that when platelets drop below a certain point, you’re at risk of internal haemorrhaging and bleeding on the brain.”

The presenter also told The Sun: “It's something that's kind of managed. I'm quite fortunate. It's okay… I had quite a few people reach out to me saying 'how were you after you had the injection? Did you have bruising and stuff?’ And it didn't actually after I had the injection, but I did feel like I punched in my arm for like a week. It really did feel like under the skin, bruising and sore."

