Garden Rescue's Harry Rich's off-grid home belongs on a postcard

Garden Rescue has captured the imagination of the UK, with lots of budding gardeners ready to transform their own outdoor spaces, and one of the stars of the show Harry Rich has his own amazing home and garden.

Harry owns a cottage in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, and he lives with his wife Sue, and their baby daughter Indigo.

The Rich Brothers' beautifully curated Instagram feed has given fans of the show a glimpse into their work and their home lives. Harry's off-the-grid cottage and its grounds feature a lot on the channel, and each picture is more breathtaking than the last!

Harry Rich has the most incredible family home in Wales

From the outside, his twee cottage is the perfect chocolate box house and inside, the beauty continues.

In keeping with the rustic feel of the exterior, inside there are low ceilings, wooden beams, exposed floorboards and lots of traditional furniture.

The interiors are incredibly chic

Harry's dining room looks like it has been designed with Instagram in mind with white walls, an authentic bench table, boho accessories and lots of plants. We also love the candelabras adding a slightly decadent edge and the low hanging light bringing an industrial feel – trés chic!

There is a rustic aesthetic throughout

The family also have a traditional log burner, tapestry rug and minimalistic chairs in one of their rooms.

His wife Sue runs her own yoga studio, Tŷ Yoga, which appears to be on the same site as their picturesque home, meaning peaceful yoga classes can be enjoyed surrounded by nature.

Harry's wife Sue has a yoga studio there

The star spoke about his beloved home to The Times last year: "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it's got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

Aside from the gorgeous snaps, we know that Harry's property is pretty idyllic as brother David, who usually resides in London, even decided to stay with Harry during the coronavirus lockdown. We don't blame him!

