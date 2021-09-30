What is ABC news anchor David Muir's net worth?

David Muir works hard for his money as a celebrated and dedicated news anchor and with primetime spots delivering important world events to his viewers, it is not surprising he has a wage worth his time.

But how much is the World News Tonight host making and what is his net worth?

David is a much-loved and celebrated journalist

What news programs does David Muir present?

David has little time for a personal life as he is in front of the camera more than not. Not only is he an anchor for ABC's World News Tonight, but he hosts popular newsmagazine 20/20 alongside Amy Robach and his segment America Strong is favored by millions.

What is David Muir's ABC salary?

The 47-year-old award-winning journalist has had a gleaming career and received huge recognition for his important - and at times dangerous - work when he took over from Diane Sawyer on World News. She had been with the outlet for more than a decade and it was a huge move for David.

While his salary hasn't been publicly declared by ABC, he is reported to be receiving a salary of between $5-$7million per year.

David replaced Diane Sawyer

He has a $7million home

While David works in New York, he lives outside of the hustle and bustle of the city when he isn't having to dash between studios.

He owns a spectacular second home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, that he shares with his beloved dog, Axel. According to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019, David bought the lakeside property for a whopping $7million.

His second home is spectacular

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it. This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time.

What is David Muir's net worth?

David does not have a partner or children to spend his well-earned money on but he is incredibly close to his family who he spoils. His hard work and dedication to his craft has earned him a net worth believed to be close to $20million.

