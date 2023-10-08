David Muir announces unexpected news involving good friend Kelly Ripa in backstage video

David Muir is one of the most respected journalists in the United States and has had a phenomenal career to date.

The World News Tonight star is no stranger to interviewing high profile people from around the globe, but is set interview someone a bit closer to home next week.

David will be turning the tables and asking his good friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos questions at the upcoming Paley Fest in New York City, taking place on October 11.

The ABC star - who is a regular guest on Live with Kelly and Mark - is more than excited to quiz his good friends for the evening, and posted footage of himself chatting to Kelly and Mark backstage at Live to announce the news, writing: "I get to ask the questions now."

The original post was shared by Kelly, who had written: "The tables are turning and @davidmuirabc is interviewing us and moderating our Paley Fest Panel. See you on October 11!!"

The Paley Fest celebrates the leading talk show hosts in the United States, and wills see fans able to purchase tickets to attend the event to watch them intimately chat about their experiences, career highlights, and the stories that have shaped both of their journeys.

Along with Kelly and Mark, other stars will include Tamron Hall and Former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley. Kelly and Mark go way back with David, so his interview with them next week will be highly engaging and personal.

In fact, David even got a special mention in the tributes section of Kelly's book, Live Wire, where she called him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

Kelly was there for David to show her support just last month, when he received the news of his upcoming Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

She wrote: "The most deserving, congratulations!!!" after he shared the news on Instagram. The Cronkite Award is named after the late CBS anchor, Walter Cronkite, and has been honoring journalists and media executives since 1984.

David is the latest in a list of high-profile recipients, including Al Roker, Robin Roberts, Gayle King, Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper and Scott Pelley.

Upon hearing the news of his accolade, David said: "Walter Cronkite famously guided this country through some of the most trying moments in modern U.S. history and he did so by trusting his own compass, his deep commitment to journalism and the truth, and his willingness, in the darkest of times, to share his own humanity.

"To be honored in Cronkite’s name, is not only deeply humbling, it’s a call for us all to live up to those standards especially when they’re needed most.”

