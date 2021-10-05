The Crown star looks so different in first Game of Thrones prequel trailer Fire and blood people!

The Crown star Matt Smith has starred in the first trailer for House of the Dragon, and it looks incredible. HBO Max shared the first footage with the caption: “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood. @HouseOfDragon is coming to HBO Max in 2022. #HouseoftheDragon," and confirmed that the show will be released in 2022. Valar Morghulis!

MORE: Graham McTavish wants Sam Heughan to join him in Game of Thrones prequel

The trailer shows an era where the Targaryen family reigned, with the caption reading: “Two hundred years before the fall of the throne, a dynasty reigned.” The trailer shows Matt as Damon Targaryen, the heir to the throne, alongside his sister, Rhaenyra Targaryen. Check it out below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for Game of Thrones spinoff series House of Dragon

HBO’s official synopsis reads: "Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones."

MORE: House of the Dragon: everything we know about Game of Thrones spin-off so far

MORE: The Crown's Matt Smith 'devastated' after death of beloved father

Fans were naturally delighted by the new trailer, with one writing: “Looking damn good. So hyped for this one,” while another added: “The return of the Iron Throne. And so another era of dragons, war and blood begins. I'm ready to stan.” A third person added: “This looks so good! I’m so excited!!!”

Will you be watching House of Dragon?

There is a seriously impressive all-star cast signed up for this one, including Sound of Metal star Olivia Cooke, Truth Seekers actress Emma D’Arcy and Notting Hill's Rhys Ifans, as well as The Outsider star Paddy Considine and It's a Sin's Steve Toussaint.

MORE: Netflix confirms when The Crown season five will drop

Paddy is set to play King Viserys Targaryen (not that Viserys), who is described as a "warm, kind and decent man". Olivia plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter to the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys). Are you excited about the upcoming series?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.