Amanda Kloots makes bold comment about shock DWTS elimination of Christine Chiu

Amanda Kloots has praised her former Dancing with the Stars hopeful Christine Chiu after a shocking week three elimination.

Bling Empire star Christine took to social media to thank her professional partner Pasha Pashkov and share how she was looking forward to watching the upcoming live shows with her son, but it was Amanda's kind words that had fans talking.

"You killed it out there and we all love you Christine!!!" The Talk host shared to which Christine replied: "Back at ya! I already can’t wait to see your Disney performance!!"

Christine found herself in the bottom two for the second week in a row but was not saved by the judges, as they chose to keep Kenya Moore.

"Wow. What a whirlwind these past few weeks have been. This process has given me such confidence & shown me that I’m capable of some really amazing things once I set my mind to it," she told fans.

She added: "To my fellow dancers of #DWTS30, Baby G and I will be cheering you on from his playroom. One of the best parts of this whole process has been playing the episodes back for him because he’s seeing how much fun I’m having. I know I made him proud."

Christine regularly professed her deep love for Dancing with the Stars

"Darling Christine, you are amazing, you have done yourself and your family so proud. I’ll miss you," commented Melanie C as former Bachelor hopeful Matt James shared: "Christine, so much joy! You are so elegant and fun to watch."

After receiving a 25 out of a possible 40 in the premiere, and a 24 in the second week, Christine and her professional partner Pasha were sent home after a score of 21 out of 30 in episode three.

The elimination came down to a bottom two vote between Christine and Pasha and Kenya and Brandon Armstrong, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli choosing to save Kenya and sending Christine home.

However, when asked by host Tyra Banks who he would've saved, head judge Len Goodman revealed that "without a doubt" he would've saved Christine and Pasha, citing their improved performances week after week.

Derek Hough sat out the latest episode out of caution due to possible exposure to COVID-19, resulting in contestants being scored out of 30 instead of 40.

