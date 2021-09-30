Bruno Tonioli leaves fans saddened following latest appearance on DWTS The professional dancer is also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli is a much-loved dance judge and has a legion of fans around the world thanks to his appearances on both Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing.

And while America is thrilled that the professional dancer is back for another series of DWTS, UK viewers are less than happy that he is missing from this year's Strictly.

In his latest Instagram post, Bruno was pictured sitting on the panel with his fellow judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

Many comments illustrated just how missed Bruno is on Strictly this year, with one writing: "Jealous America still gets you and Len and us Brits don't," while another wrote: "Miss you on Strictly." A third added: "Bruno I miss watching you on Strictly when will you come back?"

Bruno has been a judge on DWTS since the show started, and has also appeared in other dance shows, including Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann, alongside his co-judge.

Bruno Tonioli's fans in the UK are missing him on Strictly

The Italian dancer was unable to fly between the United States and the UK due to the pandemic restrictions, resulting in his decision to step back from his judging duties on Strictly for the 2021 series.

Instead, Bruno has been replaced by pro dancer Anton Du Beke, who has joined head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Bruno is a much-loved judge on Dancing with the Stars

The latest series of Dancing with the Stars has already got off to an eventful start, with professional dancer Cheryl Burke testing positive for coronavirus the night before she and celebrity dance partner Cody Rigsby were due to perform their week two Salsa.

The pair still appeared on Monday's show, and instead of doing a live performance, their Salsa routine was judged based on their rehearsal footage from days prior.

Bruno is also popular on Strictly Come Dancing

The first celebrity to be eliminated from DWTS on Monday was Martin Kove of Netflix's Cobra Kai.

In contrast, The Talk star Amanda Kloots was top of the leaderboard for the first time, scoring an impressive 60 points with her dance partner Alan Bersten, coming in at joint first with JoJo Siwa and her dance partner Jenna Johnson, who also received 60 points from the judges.

