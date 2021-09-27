Dancing With The Stars: Who went home and who topped the leaderboard? Did you watch?

Dancing With The Stars 2021 saw Martin Kove become the first eliminated celebrity and Amanda Kloots top the leaderboard for the first time.

The hit ABC show returned for a second week on Monday and Martin, of Netflix's Cobra Kai was left at the bottom of the leaderboard again with a joint score of 28 out of 50.

In week one Martin's pasa doble scored just 13 out of 40, while his cha cha cha got him a 15 out of 40. The judges - Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli - commented that although they'd greatly improved over the previous week and added more content, the moves weren't fully connecting.

WATCH: Dancing With The Stars first elimination

However, Len did commend Britt on working on improving Martin's choreography.

The combined scores added to the public votes left him vulnerable though, and he was joined by reality star Christine Chiu in the bottom two despite Christine placing seventh with a score of 50 out of 80.

Christine scored 26 for her week one dance, and 24 for the second week, a salsa.

Martin was bottom of the leaderboard two weeks in a row

"[I'm feeling] beyond belief. I'm good," he told host Tyra Banks at the end of the show after he was eliminated.

After finishing in second place during the premiere, Amanda and her partner Alan Bersten captured the top spot this week with a 32 out of 40.

In week one she scored 28, leaving her a combined score of 60.

He was up against Christine Chiu

The Talk presenter is now joint top with JoJo Siwa, who scored 31 on Monday with her professional partner Jenna Johnson.

Spice Girls star Melanie C and her partner Gleb Savchenko are third with 57 points.

Dancing With The Stars leaderboard

Amanda Kloots: 28 + 32 = 60

JoJo Siwa: 9 + 31 = 60

Melanie C: 27 + 30 = 57

Suni Lee: 28 + 28 = 56

Melora Hardin: 26 + 27 = 53

Olivia Jade: 25 + 27 = 52

Christine Chiu: 26 + 24 = 50

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin: 24 + 26 = 50

Kenya Moore: 26 + 24 = 50

Jimmie Allen: 22 + 27 = 49

Cody Rigsby: 24 + 24 = 48

Brian Austin Green: 24 + 23 = 47

Matt James: 24 + 22 = 46

Iman Shumpert: 21 + 25 = 46

Martin Kove: 13 + 15 = 28 - ELIMINATED

Dancing With The Stars airs on Monday on ABC at 8/7c

