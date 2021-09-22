DWTS' Amanda Kloots shares fun behind the scenes video as she celebrates major achievement Love these two!

Dancing With The Stars hopeful Amanda Kloots has shared a fun behind the scenes video with her professional partner, revealing that they have "finalized" their team name.

"I got us matching track suits and we finalized our team name #teamamandalan," she shared, adding that they planned to head into week two of the ABC show "having just a little bit of fun".

Amanda seriously impressed the judges on Monday night's edition, scoring 28 points for her tango to Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull with partner Alan Bersten.

It was the second highest score of the night, behind JoJo Siwa with 29.

Alan reshared the video, adding: "Did we get matching tracksuits? YES."

Amanda was confirmed as one of this year's celebrity contestants along with Mel C, The Miz, Matt James, Suni Lee, Olivia Jade, Cody Rigsby, Melora Hardin, Iman Shumpert, Martin Kove, Christine Chiu, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore and Brian Austin Green.

Amanda has already impressed audiences

Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli have all returned as judges.

Amanda wowed the viewers at home, including her close friend Sharon Osbourne who had the best reaction to her debut.

"Brilliant," Sharon complimented her former The Talk co-host, and added the 'I Voted' sticker, indicating that she'd picked up the phone for the star.

Many others had high hopes for the 39-year-old, predicting that she could make the final, with some going as far as saying she could lift the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Amanda is one of the stars aiming for the Mirrorball trophy

Mom-of-one Amanda revealed to fans in early September that the opportunity to appear on the show was "a dream come true!"

"It's been seven years since I've danced and performed. In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host," she added.

"That girl I knew seven years ago I don't really know anymore but I’m determined to find her again!"

Dancing WIth The Stars airs on ABC on Monday's at 8/7c

