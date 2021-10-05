The latest episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars revealed that Bling Empire star Christine Chiu became the second contestant to be eliminated from season 30, based on a combination of the audience's votes and judges' scores.

After receiving a 25 out of a possible 40 in the premiere, and a 24 in the second week, Christine and her professional partner, Pasha Pashkov, eventually got sent home after a score of 21 out of 30 in episode three.

The elimination came down to a bottom two vote between Christine and Pasha and Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli choosing to save Kenya and sending Christine home.

However, when asked by host Tyra Banks who he would've saved, head judge Len Goodman revealed that "without a doubt" he would've saved Christine and Pasha, citing their improved performances week after week.

The Bling Empire star was known for being a huge fan of the show, and teared up when talking about how close she came to going home in episode two during training, landing in the bottom two against Martin Kove.

However, her performance to Stronger earned praise from the judges, who were appreciative of the fact that they chose to save her and felt like she deserved her spot.

Christine regularly professed her deep love for Dancing with the Stars

The season's third week was themed after Britney Spears, where each of the pairs performed to songs by the pop sensation.

Derek Hough sat out the latest episode out of caution due to possible exposure to COVID-19, resulting in contestants being scored out of 30 instead of 40.

Early favorites Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson continued their reign on top of the leaderboard, each earning 24 out of 30, bringing their three week totals to 84.

The couple couldn't overcome their initial bottom two placement

Joining them at the top, however, was beauty influencer Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, who earned rave reviews from the judges for their tango to Hold It Against Me, earning them their first set of 8s.

On the other end of the spectrum, in a Dancing with the Stars first, Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke performed remotely due to both testing positive for COVID-19, dancing from their own homes to Gimme More

However, due to the limitation of their format, the judges were unable to merit them on the same level as the other contestants, resulting in them getting a score of 18, the lowest of the night.

