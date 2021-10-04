Derek Hough makes surprise revelation about future role on DWTS The DWTS judge has been on the show since 2007

Derek Hough is one of Dancing with the Stars' longest-serving dancers, having joined the program in 2007.

While the professional dancer stopped competing in 2016, he returned in 2020 as a stand-in judge for Len Goodman.

Now back for a second season on the judging panel, Derek is putting his dance knowledge to good use alongside Len, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars reveal shock elimination

However, the award-winning dancer recently made a surprise revelation about his future role on the show, revealing that he could well go back to competing.

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier in the year, Derek said he would "never say never" to going back to his dance routes.

"When Tom Brady won a seventh Super Bowl, I was like, 'Oh no, do I need to go for seven here?'" he joked.

Derek Hough admitted he wouldn't say never to returning to DWTS as a pro

"No, I think – who knows? I never say never, but for now, I'm looking forward to going back as a judge."

Derek was referring to him winning DWTS six times during his time as a pro dancer.

And while he was confident from the outside during his time on the show, Derek admitted recently that he was often nervous about his position as he didn't feel as confident in his ability.

Derek has won DWTS an impressive six times

"In my earlier seasons, I was nervous, and I was uncertain," he said on the Whine Down podcast in September. "I was kind of faking it, to be honest with you, I wasn't really a teacher or a choreographer."

Throughout his career change from pro to judge, Derek has been supported by his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, who he met on the show back in 2015.

Derek met girlfriend Hayley Erbert on DWTS

The pair live together in California and often share loved-up posts on social media, giving fans an insight into their relationship.

Gushing over his other half in an interview with ET in 2018, Derek said of Hayley: "She's grounded. She's really, really grounded – just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

