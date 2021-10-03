Derek Hough makes candid comment about engagement plans with Hayley Erbert The Dancing with the Stars judge has been dating the pro dancer since 2015

Derek Hough and his partner Hayley Erbert are couple goals and fans are often asking the pair about a possible engagement.

The professional dancers have been dating since 2015 and live together in a beautiful house in California.

The Dancing with the Stars judge recently made a candid comment about popping the question to his other half in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post.

VIDEO: DWTS shock with elimination that might surprise you

The post in question saw Derek share a fun video of himself pretending to ask Shania Twain to marry him in a dance routine.

In the caption, the star wrote: " "Marriage? People keep asking me when I’m gonna propose to @hayley.erbert but the truth is I’m already married. To @shaniatwain. Yep! And I’ve been trying to get ahold of her to sign papers for a while now.

"I really thought she was the one but you know things change, people change. So if you see this 'ShanShan' please return my calls… Even though it didn’t work out, I’ll always hold a special place for you in my heart."

Derek Hough made an unexpected comment about getting engaged!

The footage sparked a strong reaction from Derek's fans, with many persuading him to properly ask Hayley to marry him.

"Derek it's time to ask Hayley," one wrote, while another commented: "But seriously, marry that girl and have some absolutely beautiful babies." A third added: "Put a ring on her already!"

The DWTS judge and Hayley Erbert have been dating since 2015

The happy couple met on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 and were romantically linked the same year. Gushing over his other half in an interview with ET in 2018,

Derek said of Hayley: "She's grounded. She's really, really grounded – just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

The couple met on Dancing with the Stars

After his sister Julianne Hough's wedding in 2017, meanwhile, E! asked Derek if he might be next. "It's not something we really talk about so much right now," he said.

"It was a wonderful week to be with [Hayley] and experience love." He added, "I don't want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids... After that wedding, I'm like, 'Who knows?' You feel the love."

