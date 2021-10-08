Fans are saying the same thing about Jesy Nelson’s debut single Boyz What do you think of the new song?

Jesy Nelson’s first ever debut single BOYZ was released on Friday, and the reactions are in! Taking to Twitter to discuss the record, it sounds like it has been an instant hit with fans, with one writing: “Congratulations to Ms. Jesy cause #BOYZ is a good debut song.”

Another added: “#Boyz is a hit. Say what you want but they used the Diddy sample perfectly. There’s a reason he showed up for the video. Congrats Nicki and Jesy for the banger.”

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible boxing skills

A third person wrote: “Am I the only one who loves #BOYZ way more than anticipated?! The video 100% sold me. Nicki Minaj?! Don’t play wit her.” Another posted: “This new song with Jesy & Nicki is instant ear candy.”

The new song samples the classic anthem ‘Bad Boy 4 Life’ and features a surprise appearance by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in remake of iconic video.



Fans have been excited for Jesy’s solo music after the pop star left Little Mix back in 2020. Chatting about her own music, she said: “I just want to be myself and be real. I want my fans to hear that they're my stories because they genuinely are. No one has come in and told me what to write about. This is the music I've always wanted to make.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song BOYZ, she added: “'Why do I like bad boys, what is wrong with me? Why am I attracted to anyone that looks naughty?’ So I messaged [production duo Loose Change] and was like, 'You'll think I'm a nutter but I really want to write a song about why most women like bad boys and I want to use the Diddy song' and they were like, 'Let's do it’.”

