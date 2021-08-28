We're all geared up for Jesy Nelson's return to music, and on Saturday the former Little Mix star sent her fans into overdrive as she posed up a storm in a pair of stunning knee-high boots.

And it wasn't just the Dior-emblazoned boots that the star was styling out, as her entire ensemble was just pure fire.

The 30-year-old also wowed with a faux-leather coat with a faux-fur lining, as well as a nondescript hat.

Jesy had her blonde locks flowing down one side of her hair, and as they draped the coat, they almost looked like they could've been part of the fabric!

"I don't want it if it ain't bad enough," she teased in the caption, as she sat on a box in a photo studio.

The singer's 8.3 million followers were sent into overdrive with the gorgeous shot, as one enthused: "OMGGGGG I AM NOT READY," and a second enthusiastic fan added: "GODDESS."

The star looked fierce as she posed

A third commented: "Queen you look stunning," while a fourth wrote: "Making us crazyyyyy."

Other fans speculated that Jesy's caption could be a lyric as she prepares to release her next song.

The singer's Instagram posts often leave fans blown away, and earlier this week she stunned in a black bikini as she enjoyed a beautiful vacation.

She appeared to be enjoying a tropical getaway as she posed on a boardwalk in her flattering two-piece and matching black flip flops, and ruffled her hand through her beach curls.

Jesy panned the camera to show her followers an idyllic blue sea, as well as a group of musicians playing steel drums by the beach.

Jesy left Little Mix last year

The singer has spoken openly about her departure from Little Mix and when asked by The Guardian whether she still kept in touch with her former bandmates, she replied: "No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It's a big thing that's happened."

She also predicted the band's future, saying: "I reckon they'll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together. I think they're just as sick as a three. They're still doing it for girl power. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters."

Jesy admitted that quitting the group was as much to protect herself as it was to help her bandmates. "We've all had our own problems. But it's never nice to be around someone who's down and doesn't want to be there," she said.

"As much as I needed to come out of it for myself, I didn't want to keep putting three other people through that as well."

