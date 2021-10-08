Ted Lasso viewers spot major moment foreshadowing finale twist

Warning, major spoilers ahead for the Ted Lasso season two finale! The Ted Lasso season two finale landed on Apple TV+ on Friday, and saw some serious highs and lows as Richmond AFC made their way back into the premiership - but Nate furiously left the team to join West Ham United - ripping up the ‘Believe’ poster on his way out.

Although Nate’s transition from the sweet, insecure team assistant to the show’s fully fledged villain might seem like a surprise, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that his personality change was foreshadowed back in season one.

The season one moment shows Nate pretending to angrily elbow a window, then being surprised that the glass actually smashes - while Ted can be seen in the reflection of the glass - which seemed to hint at Ted and Nate’s future fall out.

This was a visual foreshadowing of Nate backstabbing Ted, innit?

Sharing a gif of the moment, one person wrote: “This was a visual foreshadowing of Nate backstabbing Ted, innit? It's crazy how any detail always means something in this show.”

Another fan pointed out: “How about that Nate said he was very afraid of ageing and they are making his hair greyer every episode. Just like the transition Darth Vader made…..mmmmm.” Another fan added: “Maybe next time I need to watch it in slow motion, or pause it every 15 seconds to process. That’s yet another thing I didn’t notice.”

Were you surprised by the twist?

Fans were quick to react to Nate’s rant at Ted, where he called him an “[expletive] joke”, adding: “Without me you wouldn’t have won a single match and they would have shipped you back to Kansas where you belong.”

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Nate is what happens when you have no self love and you think you can replace that with external validation. Argh.” Another added: “I'm so angry at Nate and Rupert right now I cannot.”

