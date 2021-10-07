DWTS' Kenya Moore's 'crazy' connection to the Kardashians revealed We did not see this coming

Kenya Moore has met a celebrity or two in her time, but one brief encounter with a certain A-lister will forever be etched in her mind.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant previously revealed how a date with Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, went sour before he married into the famous family.

Speaking out on The Wendy Williams Show in 2020, Kenya detailed the somewhat unusual antics which occurred during a short-lived date with the rapper.

"Somehow we ended up going to his house," she recalled before suggesting there was some rather sensitive material on the television.

Kenya then said Kanye disappeared mid-date. "I was lost," she admitted. "He left me alone; I was just there for five minutes. He left me alone, wandering around his house."

The RHOA alum finally found him and claimed: "He was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn't have been. So that was my exit!. As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing."

Kenya says she once had a 'crazy' date with Kanye West

Kanye never addressed the connection or Kenya's report of his antics. She's also claimed that before he began dating Kim, he was very interested in her.

"Kanye likes beautiful women, curvy women," she told Billy Bush back in 2013. "He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy."

At the time, Kenya said she met Kanye a "few years ago" in Beverly Hills. "He walked over, he was very humble. He spoke to me. He was super nice," she said.

Kanye went on to marry and have four children with Kim

Kanye went on to marry Kim and have four children with him, although their romance sadly didn't last and they are currently estranged.

Kenya also announced her divorce from Marc Daly in August 2021.

