All Creatures Great and Small: fans 'infuriated' after technical mishap in recent episode

All Creatures Great and Small returned on Thursday evening with another heartwarming episode, but it seems one particularly moment left fans feeling "infuriated".

Towards the end of the programme on Channel 5, many were disappointed that the voiceover had cut into the show's final moments to announce the upcoming schedule. One person summed up the frustration on Twitter: "Blimey, the @channel5_tv announcer couldn't even wait for the dialogue to end before crashing #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall."

A second echoed this, writing: "That was annoying with the @channel5_tv announcer talking over the end of the actual program #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall #ACGAS."

A third comment: "Jeez! Could the @channel5_tv announcer actually wait till the final scene closes before butting in and talking over it? Unbelievable! #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall," while a fourth simply branded it "Infuriating."

Despite the final minutes of the show, the second series of the TV drama has overall gone down a treat with audiences. One enthused fan wrote on social media: "Great to have @AllCreaturesTV back on our screens! Fantastic first episode of this new series! #ACGAS #allcreaturesgreatandsmall."

Fans love the Channel 5 drama

The synopsis for episode four reads: "It's an important day for Tristan in more ways than one, as he celebrates his birthday and Siegfried gives him new responsibilities as a vet.

"Tristan has to withstand the pressure and succeed in the challenge set by his older brother before returning to Skeldale for his birthday festivities. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall reminds James that he needs to tell Helen some home truths."

The second series might only have two more episodes left, but it seems fans need not worry as the programme is coming back for more. Speaking to HELLO! ahead of season two, executive Producer Melissa Gallant revealed bosses are hoping the series continues for many more seasons.

"We're very keen," Melissa said. "I've been in television 20 years and this really has been the best job in the world. It's such a family behind the scenes and just the material is so joyful."

