Virgin River fans left shocked as Martin Henderson shares update on season four

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has left fans shocked after taking to social media to share an update on season four of the show.

The 46-year-old actor, who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted Netflix drama, appeared in a Cameo video for a fan in which he shared an exciting update on the progress of the show. Speaking to the camera from his home, he revealed that filming had begun. "[The new season is] coming out sometime, maybe not that soon… But anyway, we're in the middle of season four," he said.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Virgin River?

Fans were naturally delighted to hear that shooting is underway, but others couldn't hide their shock at discovering the actor is actually from New Zealand!

After the video was shared by the Instagram fan account @virginriverclub, fans flocked to the comment section to admit they had no idea the actor hailed from Down Under.

One wrote: "It's so strange to see and hear you on Virgin River, then hear you talk. Impressive that you can hide your accent when needed!" Another added: "Wow, I had no idea that was his actual voice!"

The actor spoke about season four in a video shared on Instagram

The exciting update comes just ten days after Netflix confirmed that the feel-good show will return to the streaming platform for not one but another two seasons.

In a rare move for the streaming platform, the two upcoming seasons were announced at the same time on 21 September, meaning that fans will have one less thing to worry about when season four hits screens.

Did you know the actor hailed from New Zealand?

There's no news when that will be yet, but given that filming is suspected to be ongoing until at least the end of the year, it's unlikely that it will arrive on Netflix this year.

However, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021, meaning that there was only a six-month wait once filming ended.

Martin, along with Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents, are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's believed that season four will also see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

