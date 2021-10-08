Amanda Kloots' agonizing DWTS injuries will leave you lost for words Can she continue?

No pain, no gain! Amanda Kloots is learning the hard way that dancing is no easy feat. The Talk star is a contestant on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars and she's picked up some pretty painful-looking injuries along the way.

Amanda shared her agony on Instagram when she took to her stories to detail her rehearsals, but when she showed off her bruised, blistered and bleeding feet, many of her fans likely had to look away.

The mom-of-one admitted that ballroom dancing had left her feet in tatters and yet she had to continue to rehearse to learn the steps.

WATCH: Amanda Kloots and DWTS partner Alan Bersten share fun video from rehearsals

She bravely fought back and put her best step forward as she powered through to make sure she won't disappoint.

Her photos were in stark contrast to the ones she shared earlier in the week when she put her killer abs on display.

This looks so sore!

Proving dancing really does do wonders for the body, the fitness guru showed off her ultra-toned abs in a red tank top and black leggings.

The selfie displayed the immense amount of hard work Amanda's put into maintaining her figure, exemplified by her tough workouts and fitness tips.

New shoes, new blisters

The TV personality has been working the DWTS ballroom quite hard over the past few weeks to solidify her place in the competition.

She and her partner, Alan Bersten, are sitting high up on the leaderboard and are clearly very popular with fans.

After opening week three with a cha-cha-cha to Britney Spears' Circus, Amanda and Alan once again received positive feedback from the judging panel for their footwork and danceability, giving them a 24 out of 30.

