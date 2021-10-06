DWTS' Amanda Kloots' ab-baring rehearsal photo sparks heartfelt reaction

Amanda Kloots has already acquired a legion of new fans through her stellar performances on Dancing with the Stars, and they're feeling inspired with her.

The fitness guru shared a new selfie from behind-the-scenes of a rehearsal for the next episode that had fans cheering her on.

Amanda shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, showing off her ultra toned abs in a red tank top and black leggings.

"Here we go again! Disney week begins," she wrote, tagging fellow performers and leaderboard toppers JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

The selfie displayed the immense amount of hard work Amanda's put into maintaining her figure, exemplified by her tough workouts and fitness tips.

The co-host of The Talk then shared another picture on her story of a fan reaction to her selfie, and it was as heartwarming as could be.

One of her followers responded to her picture with a message proclaiming how much they'd benefited from using one of Amanda's full body workouts and expressing gratitude.

"You're the most inspiring woman who radiates sunshine and I'm so happy to see you so happy! Wishing you all the best," they wrote.

Amanda was clearly touched by the gesture, as she said with the picture: "Thank you! After a very long hard day this meant the world to me!"

The TV personality has been working the DWTS ballroom quite hard over the past three weeks to solidify her place in the competition.

She and her partner, Alan Bersten, are currently sitting on top of the cumulative leaderboard with a total of 84 points out of a possible 110, tied with JoJo and Jenna.

After opening week three with a cha-cha-cha to Britney Spears' Circus, Amanda and Alan once again received positive feedback from the judging panel for their footwork and danceability, giving them a 24 out of 30.

