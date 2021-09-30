Amanda Kloots wows in skinny jeans look for heartfelt tribute Top of the DWTS leaderboard, top of hearts

Amanda Kloots has been having a phenomenal few weeks, having acquired legions of new fans with her show-stopping performances on Dancing with the Stars.

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares stunning wedding video with late husband Nick for special reason

The former Broadway performer left fans stunned with her latest social media post, as she posed on a bunch of stairs wearing a plaid top and a pair of blue skinny flare jeans that showed off her incredible set of legs, ones that even judge Derek Hough couldn't help but praise on the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: DWTS' Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten share fun video

She fiddled around with her buttons in the pictures as she struck a pose in the look, mentioning that all of the items came from label Veronica Beard.

Amanda revealed in the caption why the look was so meaningful to her, as she wrote, "Proud to be a part of the #makeithappen campaign with @veronicabeard

MORE: Sharon Osbourne has the sweetest reaction to Amanda Kloots' DWTS debut

"I'm a true believer of making some seriously delicious lemonade when life gives you lemons. I'm a true believer in women, women entrepreneurs, in women creating things that they believe in!

"I'm a true believer in using your voice to do better, to be better, to learn more, to hustle to achieve and to dream big dreams! In other words, I love to #makeithappen

Amanda donned some incredible skinny jeans to pay tribute to female entrepreneurs

"PS. This whole outfit is @veronicabeard - the shirt I wore backwards because I loved the buttons!"

Fans instantly started gushing over the The Talk co-host and her beautiful message, along with her impeccable fashion sense, as one fan commented, "I need this outfit, and YES to women entrepreneurs."

Another said, "You look so cool! I am a true believer in you Ak," while her DWTS co-star Cheryl Burke wrote, "Gorgeous girl," with a heart emoji.

MORE: DWTS' Amanda Kloots inundated with support after heartbreaking tribute to late husband

MORE: Dancing With The Stars: Who went home and who topped the leaderboard?

Amanda has been having a phenomenal run so far on the celebrity dance competition, currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard after week two.

Amanda and Alan have already become early favorites

She and her partner, Alan Bersten, received the highest score of the season thus far for their foxtrot in the newest episode, a 32 out of a possible 40.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.