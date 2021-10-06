Behind-the-scenes of Dancing with the Stars with Kenya Moore What do you think?

Dancing with the Stars hopeful Kenya Moore has a lot of fan support behind her, but last week found herself in the bottom two with professional partner Brandon Armstrong. Fans are now questioning the judges, with many suggesting that their own biases are playing a role in the scoring.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has moved her family to Los Angeles for the ABC show, and she has taken to social media over the past few weeks to share behind-the-scenes moments and the realities of the hard work that goes into the show.

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars: Kenya Moore dances the tango

"Anyone facing mom guilt for leaving their child?" she captioned one video in which she bravely opened up on how the move has affected her daughter.

"She starts to cry and as a mom I feel guilty, I do everything to her, I work so hard for her, and I make sure I spend time with her when rehearsals are done and I am not working," shared Kenya.

"We're not home, we're in LA practising, and do you moms get mom guilt? She was just crying, I was standing at the door listening, hoping she would stop crying so I would feel better about leaving."

Kenya shared her mom guilt with fans

Kenya is mom to two-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming support," the 50-year-old later shared with fans after the first live show, thanking her "partner, newest friend/protector and confidant @brandonarmstrong".

The pair have danced a foxtrot, cha-cha and tango so far, receiving a 26 out of 40, 22 out of 40, and a 21 out of 30 respectively.

The pair have danced three dances so far

However, many fans are suspicious of the low scores when compared to other dancers whom some believe are not as talented.

"She is doing so good, they need higher scores! Darn judges!!" commented one fan on social media, as another added: "Week after week we see the judges' obvious biases. It’s truly sad that they aren’t able to put aside their biases and judge based on talent and performance. The judges are the ones that need to go if you ask me."

"WTF is going on with this voting on #DWTS, ain't no way @KenyaMoore was in the bottom two," tweeted another as one fan said: "Kenya Moore is never given the scores she deserves. Underrated of the Year."

But fans have not been impressed with their scores

"Being in the bottom two was a very humbling experience for me," Kenya later shared.

"My fan base is so loyal and amazing and we love you so much! I’m on a journey and #NewLifeKenya appreciated the life lessons. We will continue this ride putting all the passion I’ve got in me."

Kenya shared this sweet video of her daughter dancing

Kenya has not let the scores get her down though, and on Wednesday she shared a sweet video of her daughter being carried around the room similar to the way the professionals lift their partners.

"I’m showing @thebrooklyndaly how to do a proper lift! Learned from the best @brandonarmstrong @dancingabc," Kenya joked.

In the video Brooklyn had a big smile on her face and held her arms out to the side, mimicking her mom on the show.

